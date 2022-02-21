UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Mudslides Rises To 152 In Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Death toll from mudslides rises to 152 in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The death toll from the landslides in the Brazilian municipality of Petropolis has risen to 152, with 165 people still missing, local civil defense agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, more than 500 firefighters were working in the area where the landslides occurred, aided by about 40 sniffer dogs, as they searched for the missing.

Local residents also offered a helping hand for the search, especially in the area of Morro da Oficina, where at least 80 homes were destroyed.

The mayor's office in Petropolis, a city located 68 km away from state capital Rio de Janeiro, began on Sunday a mega clean-up operation in the area, where roads and buildings were damaged by flooding and landslides.

"I never imagined something like this and, look, I have served four terms and seen a lot of rain. This is the biggest tragedy in Petropolis. I am going to dedicate all my energy to fighting right now," Mayor Rubens Bomtempo told reporters.

The rains on Tuesday were the worst the city has seen since 1932, according to Rio de Janeiro State Governor Claudio Castro.

Related Topics

Governor Castro Petropolis Rio De Janeiro Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Je ..

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

60 minutes ago
 Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

1 hour ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

2 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>