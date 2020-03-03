Death toll from novel coronavirus in US rises to six: officials

Los Angeles, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The number of US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose to six on Monday, all in the state of Washington, officials reported.

Five of the six died in King county, the most populous in the state and home to Seattle, a city of more than 700,000 people. The sixth death happened in Snohomish county, officials said.