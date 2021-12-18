UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Philippines Typhoon Rises To 33, Dozens Missing: Official Tallies

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 33 people were killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Saturday, with dozens more missing after the storm ravaged the country.

The latest figures come after a disaster official in the central province of Negros Occidental confirmed 13 people had died, most by drowning, and that another 50 were missing in a flood-hit area.

"We started urging people to evacuate as early as Wednesday but many were reluctant to leave," Salvador Mesa told AFP.

