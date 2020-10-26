UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Russia Strikes On Syria Rebels Rises To 78: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Death toll from Russia strikes on Syria rebels rises to 78: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Air strikes by Damascus regime ally Russia killed 78 Turkey-backed rebels in northwest Syria on Monday, a monitor said giving a new toll.

Russian warplanes also wounded 90 more when they targeted a training camp of the Faylaq al-Sham faction in Syria's last major bastion of the armed opposition of Idlib, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

