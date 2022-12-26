UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From S. Africa's Gas Explosion Rises To 15

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Death toll from S. Africa's gas explosion rises to 15

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 26(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:The death toll caused by a gas explosion that occurred in South Africa's Boksburg has risen to 15 as of Sunday morning, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, a truck carrying gas got stuck under a low-lying bridge in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, resulting in fire and explosion which burned the nearby infrastructure.

A total of 24 patients and 13 staff members at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, which is 100 meters from the scene of the incident, were injured. "Sadly, among the injured staff members, a driver and two nurses have passed on," Phaahla said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Driver South Africa Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

57 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

60 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

1 hour ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

2 hours ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.