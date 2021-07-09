Death toll from ship accident off Indonesian island of Bali rises to 10

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 9 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) -:One more victim was found Friday from a ferry accident in the Bali Strait, bringing the number of fatalities to 10, Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said.

"Local fishermen found the body in a fishing cage, approximately 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the shoreline," Gede Darmada, the agency head, said in a statement.

The body has been identified, he said.

He added that 51 people were safely evacuated from the sinking late last month, while 16 others who were onboard the KMP Yunice are still missing.

On June 29 a ferry ship sank in the waters of the Bali Strait as it was about to dock at Gilimanuk Harbor at the island.

The ship had departed from Ketapang in East Java province and was reportedly dragged by currents until it capsized.