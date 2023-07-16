Open Menu

Death Toll From S.Korea Rains Rise To 33

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Death toll from S.Korea rains rise to 33

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Death toll from the torrential rains over the past week in South Korea rose to 33, while 10 others were missing, relevant authorities said on Sunday.

According to the central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters, 33 people had been found dead in southeastern North Gyeongsang province and central Chungcheong province.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for the provinces, which recorded accumulated precipitation of more than 500 mm for the past week.

Ten people remained unaccounted for, including nine missing in the North Gyeongsang province.

Flooding, housing collapses and landslides increased the casualties across the country.

Seven bodies were recovered overnight from vehicles trapped in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong.

A total of 7,866 people from 13 cities and provinces were evacuated due to the damage from the downpours.

Related Topics

Dead Vehicles South Korea Sunday From Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

14 hours ago
 s

S

14 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

14 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

14 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

14 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

14 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

14 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous