UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Sudan Tribal Violence Rises To 12

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Death toll from Sudan tribal violence rises to 12

KHARTOUM, Sudan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll from tribal clashes in western Sudan has risen to 12, according to an aid group on Monday.

The violence first started on Wednesday when herders attacked a group of farmers in Amuri village, east of South Darfur.

In a statement, the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said 42 people, including women and children, were also injured in the clashes.

The aid group said 12 villages were set ablaze amid the violence, forcing hundreds of families to flee their areas.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency over the violence and imposed a night-time curfew.

Several areas in Darfur witness sporadic deadly clashes between Arab and African tribes as part of conflicts over land, resources, and grazing paths.

Related Topics

Injured Sudan Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about ..

President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about PTI's support in election, Se ..

4 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

3 hours ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.