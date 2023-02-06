UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Tanzania's Road Accident Rises To 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Death toll from Tanzania's road accident rises to 21

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll from northern Tanzania's road accident has risen to 21, an official said Sunday.

Seventeen people were killed and 12 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-bus in Tanzania's northern district of Korogwe in the Tanga region on Friday night.

Tanga Regional Commissioner Omary Mgumba said four injured died in separate hospitals on Sunday.

