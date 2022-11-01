UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Tropical Storm Nalgae Rises To 132, Dozens Missing In Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Death toll from tropical storm Nalgae rises to 132, dozens missing in Philippines

MANILA,Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least 132 people have died in the severe tropical storm Nalgae that battered the Philippines over the weekend, the government said Tuesday.

Nalgae, one of the most destructive cyclones that battered the Philippines, triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the Southeast Asian country.

The Office of Civil Defense reported a total of 132 deaths as of Monday.

However, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council tallied 110 fatalities, of which 79 were confirmed, while the identities of the other 31 are still being verified.

Of the 33 reported missing, the agency confirmed 23, while the identities of the other 10 are still being verified.

The agency said 59 deaths were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in the southern Philippines. At least 16 in the region remain missing.

The rest of the fatalities were from nine regions on the main Luzon island, in the central Philippines, and other areas on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines outside of the BARMM.

Related Topics

Storm Died Philippines Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

47 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

52 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.