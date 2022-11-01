Death toll from tropical storm Nalgae rises to 132, dozens missing in Philippines

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA,Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least 132 people have died in the severe tropical storm Nalgae that battered the Philippines over the weekend, the government said Tuesday.

Nalgae, one of the most destructive cyclones that battered the Philippines, triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts of the Southeast Asian country.

The Office of Civil Defense reported a total of 132 deaths as of Monday.

However, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council tallied 110 fatalities, of which 79 were confirmed, while the identities of the other 31 are still being verified.

Of the 33 reported missing, the agency confirmed 23, while the identities of the other 10 are still being verified.

The agency said 59 deaths were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in the southern Philippines. At least 16 in the region remain missing.

The rest of the fatalities were from nine regions on the main Luzon island, in the central Philippines, and other areas on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines outside of the BARMM.