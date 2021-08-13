UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Turkey's Flash Floods Rises To 27

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Death toll from Turkey's flash floods rises to 27

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from Turkey's flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast rose to 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.

One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.

Related Topics

Turkey From

Recent Stories

Russia reports record virus deaths second day in a ..

Russia reports record virus deaths second day in a row

52 seconds ago
 Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 jab, urges other ..

Serbian cave hermit gets Covid-19 jab, urges others to follow

53 seconds ago
 Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 S ..

Israelis Aged Over 50 Can Receive Third COVID-19 Shot - Health Ministry

55 seconds ago
 Advisory for growers of Soybean

Advisory for growers of Soybean

57 seconds ago
 Firefighters bring northeastern Spain blaze under ..

Firefighters bring northeastern Spain blaze under control

1 minute ago
  Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet ..

 Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet his daughter

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.