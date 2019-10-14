UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Typhoon Hagibis Rises To 56 In Japan: NHK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 56 people have been killed in Japan by Typhoon Hagibis, national broadcaster NHK said Monday, as rescuers worked into the night searching for survivors.

The broadcaster said 15 people were still missing after the deadly storm, which slammed into Tokyo and surrounding areas Saturday night as one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the area in decades.

