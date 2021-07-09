DHAKA,Bangladesh, 9 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :- At least 25 people have been killed and 35 others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a food processing factory in Bangladesh's industry-hub district of Narayanganj, the eastern closest city to the capital Dhaka, according to official sources.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency over the phone late Friday, Brig. Gen. Md Sazzad Hossain, the country's central fire service head, confirmed that 25 dead bodies have been recovered and around 35 workers have been reportedly injured.

"We are still doing recovery work. I can confirm you about the total death figure after the full completion of the recovery," Hossain added.

Meanwhile Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department Police of the district Md.

Delwar Hossain told Anadolu Agency over the phone Friday evening that hundreds of workers were working at that time. "We are still recovering new dead bodies. So figure may be increased. Condition of some injured at hospital are also critical." The deadly fire occurred at the factory Thursday night and 17 units of the fire service rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

The exact reason behind the fire is still unknown while authorities will reportedly form an investigation committee soon.

Meanwhile, citing Dhaka Medical College Hospital source, local daily Jugantor reported that one more injured died at the hospital at around Thursday midnight.

A local fire service on-duty official told Anadolu Agency that the fire spread to almost the whole six-story building.