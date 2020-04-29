UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Brazil From Coronavirus Rises To 5,017

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Death toll in Brazil from coronavirus rises to 5,017

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Brazil on Wednesday reported additional 474 deaths and 5,385 cases due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country from the novel coronavirus climbed to 5,017, while total number of cases surged to 71,886, the Health Ministry said.

While 32,544 people have recovered, the cause of death for 1,156 people is still being investigated.

Brazil is the most affected country in Latin America, with its population close to 210 million.

The first case and death due to the virus in the region were also reported in the country.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 217,000 worldwide, with total infections over 3.11 million, while nearly 929,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Europe China Brazil December From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain issues decisio ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Mali review ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

10 hours ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.