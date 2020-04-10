Death toll in Canada expected to rise while millions remain jobless

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious disease.

OTTAWA -- It took less than four months for COVID-19 to change life in Canada and it could take much longer to return to some degree of normalcy, as grim statistics released Thursday showed.

According to Canada's Public Health Agency, there could be as many as 31,850 cases and 700 deaths due to COVID-19 by April 16. As of Thursday, 20,748 cases were reported across Canada, with 509 deaths. But that projection is mild compared to what Canadians can expect in the coming months.

KABUL -- The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases in 12 of the country's 34 provinces, bringing the national total to 521 cases.

"Within the past 24 hours, 37 new coronavirus cases were reported in 12 provinces, including 16 cases in Kabul province and eight cases in western Herat province," Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman of the ministry, said in a statement.

CANBERRA -- Australian authorities have reiterated the importance of social distancing rules as the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country continues to slow.

There had been 6,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia as of Friday morning, an increase of 1.6 percent from 6,052 on Thursday morning.

SANAA -- Yemen confirmed on Friday its first COVID-19 case in a southern province under the control of the government, the supreme national emergency committee said.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 had been reported in Hadramout province, the committee run by Yemeni the government tweeted.

UNITED NATIONS -- With the World Health Organization (WHO) marking 100 days since the first notification of COVID-19 cases, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday warned of the devastating socio-economic impact of the pandemic on women and girls.

"Progress lost takes years to regain," he said in a video message accompanying release of a policy brief, looking at how women and girls have been impacted by the pandemic. "Teenage girls out of school may never return."The secretary-general said that while mortality rates from COVID-19 are higher for men, "the pandemic is having devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls," possibly reversing the limited progress that has been made on gender equality and women's rights.