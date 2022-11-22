Death toll in central China plant fire rises to 38

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The death toll from a fire at a plant in central China has risen to 38, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 4:22 p.m. Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province, according to the city's publicity department.

Two people who sustained minor injuries have been sent to hospital.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has been directing the rescue efforts. Wang Xiangxi, minister of emergency management, led a work team to the fire scene on Tuesday morning.

Local authorities sent a total of 240 people and 63 vehicles to join the rescue effort and the fire was put out by midnight.