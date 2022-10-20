Death toll in Chad clashes 'around 30,' says government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Around 30 people died, including "about 10" members of the security forces, in clashes between police and protesters in Chad Thursday, the government said.

"A banned demonstration became an insurrection," spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh told AFP, saying demonstrators in the capital N'Djamena had attacked "public buildings".