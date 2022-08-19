UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In China Flash Floods Climbs To 18, Over Dozen Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Death toll in China flash floods climbs to 18, over dozen missing

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Flash floods that wreaked havoc in parts of northwestern China this week have now claimed 18 lives, with 13 others still missing.

More than 2,000 personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Qinghai province, state-run CGTN reported.

Nearly two dozen people have been rescued after heavy downpour led to flooding in two towns of Datong county late on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some 6,245 people in six villages were affected as gushing water came down from a mountain in the county, causing heavy damage to properties and infrastructure.

