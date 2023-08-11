Open Menu

Death Toll In China's Hebei Floods Rises To 29

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from floods in northern China's Hebei province has risen to 29, state media reported Friday, after record-breaking rains pummelled the region in recent weeks.

"As of August 10, 29 people have died due to disasters in Hebei Province, of which six were previously missing. There are still 16 missing," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing authorities.

At least 33 people died in Beijing as a result of a severe rainstorm and floods that struck at the end of last month, including two rescue workers, authorities said earlier this week.

And over a dozen people were killed in northeastern Jilin province after torrential rain last week.

Streets in parts of Hebei, which borders the capital, were still caked in mud when AFP visited on Wednesday.

Local residents were scrambling to recover waterlogged belongings and clean up damaged homes.

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

