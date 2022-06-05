UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Colombia Mine Explosion Rises To Nine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Death toll in Colombia mine explosion rises to nine

El Zulia, Colombia, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll in an explosion in a coal mine in northeastern Colombia has risen to nine, while six workers remain unaccounted for, the National Mining Agency (ANM) said Saturday.

The toll was up from the three dead reported earlier in the accident Monday.

The number of missing workers is down from eight earlier Saturday.

Some 70 rescuers were continuing a desperate search for victims, while anguished families waited nearby for news.

Officials said a buildup of gasses apparently led to a fire, explosion and then the collapse of nearly 90 percent of the mine in the town of El Zulia, near the border with Venezuela.

The gasses initially prevented rescuers from approaching the area.

The mine, unlike many in the region that work outside the law, operated with state permits.

Last year, Colombia recorded 148 deaths in mining accidents.

Mined raw materials are one of the country's main exports, alongside oil.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Fire Exports Oil Colombia Venezuela Border From

Recent Stories

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

8 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

8 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

9 hours ago
 Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodo ..

Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodox church in east

9 hours ago
 PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking w ..

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.