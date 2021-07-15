Death toll in German floods rises to at least 33: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The toll from devastating floods in Germany rose to at least 33 on Thursday, police said, with several more people missing as river levels rise.

At least 18 people died in the region around the western town of Ahrweiler alone, local officials reported, with the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia hit hardest by extreme weather afflicting a large swathe of western Europe.