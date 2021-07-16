UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In German Floods Rises To At Least 81: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Death toll in German floods rises to at least 81: authorities

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Authorities in Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate said Friday that 50 people have died in devastating floods in the western state, bringing the national death toll to at least 81, with dozens more missing.

"The number of dead has gone up to 50" from 28 in the badly hit region, a spokesman for the interior ministry of Rhineland-Palatinate, Timo Haungs, told AFP.

