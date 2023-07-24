Open Menu

Death Toll In Gym Roof Collapse Rises To 10 In Northeast China

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Death toll in gym roof collapse rises to 10 in northeast China

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:The death toll from a roof collapse in a school gymnasium Sunday in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has risen to 10, rescuers said Monday.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, rescuers had brought out 14 people from the debris. Among the casualties, four were confirmed dead on the spot, and six others died after full medical treatment. The remaining four people have been checked without life-threatening injuries.

There were 19 people in the gymnasium covering about 1,200 square meters at the No.

34 middle School of Qiqihar in Longsha District when the accident occurred. Four people escaped on their own and 15 were trapped, the municipal search and rescue headquarters said.

A preliminary investigation found that construction workers illegally placed perlite on the roof of the gymnasium during the construction of a teaching building adjacent to the gymnasium. Under the influence of rainfall, the perlite soaked up water and gained weight, resulting in the roof collapse.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Water China Died Qiqihar Sunday From Weight

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

25 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

35 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

42 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

1 hour ago
Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

3 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

3 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

4 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous