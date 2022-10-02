JAKARTA, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:The death toll in a crowd stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province has reached 174 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the province's deputy governor Emil Dardak.

Dardak told local media that he received the data from eight hospitals currently treating the victims of the incident, adding that more than 180 people were wounded.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday night at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang of Indonesia's East Java province, right after Arema Malang club lost to Persebaya Surabaya in an Indonesian league football match.

Local media reported that supporters of the losing home team climbed over the fence and entered the football pitch, resulting in clashes with police and a stampede.

Reports said riot police fired tear gas at people, which caused panic among crowds. People rushed to leave the stadium, leading to a stampede at an exit gate.