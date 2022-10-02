UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Indonesia's Football Stampede Rises To 174: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Death toll in Indonesia's football stampede rises to 174: official

JAKARTA, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:The death toll in a crowd stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province has reached 174 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the province's deputy governor Emil Dardak.

Dardak told local media that he received the data from eight hospitals currently treating the victims of the incident, adding that more than 180 people were wounded.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday night at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang of Indonesia's East Java province, right after Arema Malang club lost to Persebaya Surabaya in an Indonesian league football match.

Local media reported that supporters of the losing home team climbed over the fence and entered the football pitch, resulting in clashes with police and a stampede.

Reports said riot police fired tear gas at people, which caused panic among crowds. People rushed to leave the stadium, leading to a stampede at an exit gate.

Related Topics

Football Police Governor Malang Surabaya Indonesia Gas Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

13 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

13 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

13 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.