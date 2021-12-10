Death toll in Mexico migrant road accident rises to 53: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of migrants who died after a truck they were hiding in hit a wall and overturned in Mexico Thursday rose to 53, the local prosecutor's office in Chiapas state said.

"So far, 53 people have died and three more are seriously injured," the office said in a statement which also announced it was taking over the investigation of the incident.

The prosecutor's office did not specify the nationalities of the deceased, but regional authorities had previously said the majority were Guatemalans.