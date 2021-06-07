UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Mine Collapse In Mexico Rises To Four

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Death toll in mine collapse in Mexico rises to four

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The death toll from the collapse of a mine in the Mexican municipality of Muzquiz in the northern state of Coahuila has risen to four, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) reported on Sunday.

The agency said on Twitter that on Sunday morning, the fourth body was located following the collapse of the mine on Friday.

According to preliminary investigations, a flood caused the collapse of the roof and the walls of the Micaran coal mine.

Members of the military, civil protection, and National Guard are on the scene to help with the search and rescue of the last three workers trapped in the mine.

According to the government of Coahuila, rescue work will continue until all seven people who were working inside the mine are accounted for.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

