Death toll in Myanmar crackdown rises to six: medics, official

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar security forces killed six people on Sunday in the bloodiest day of protests against the country's new military regime since it took power on February 1, medics and an official said.

Rescue workers told AFP that three men had been shot dead in southern Dawei city, while another two teenagers were killed in the town of Bago.

A sixth person died in Yangon, a lawmaker from Myanmar's ousted civilian government said in a Facebook post.