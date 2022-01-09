UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Nigeria Attacks Climbs To 200: Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Death toll in Nigeria attacks climbs to 200: govt

Abuja, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least 200 people in multiple raids this week in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, a government spokeswoman told AFP on Sunday.

"Over 200 persons were buried today due to the invasion by bandits.

We are very saddened by this incessant invasion... and we also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities," a spokeswoman for Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, said.

Related Topics

Nigeria Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

8 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

16 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

16 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

16 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.