Death toll in Nigeria attacks climbs to 200: govt

Abuja, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least 200 people in multiple raids this week in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, a government spokeswoman told AFP on Sunday.

"Over 200 persons were buried today due to the invasion by bandits.

We are very saddened by this incessant invasion... and we also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities," a spokeswoman for Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, said.