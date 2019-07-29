Death toll in Nigeria Boko Haram attack rises to 65: official

Gajiram, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :An attack by Boko Haram fighters on a funeral in northeast Nigeria left 65 people dead, almost triple the initial toll, a local official said Sunday.

Dozens more bodies were discovered following the assault Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri.

"It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said.