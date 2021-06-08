UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Nigeria From Boat Accident Climbs To 98

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Death toll in Nigeria from boat accident climbs to 98

Abuja,Nigeria 8 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :- The death toll from an overloaded passenger boat that capsized last month in Nigeria's northwestern Kebbi state has risen to 98, an official said Monday.

Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the bodies of six more people were recovered during rescue efforts.

Bagudu added that treatment of 26 people who had been rescued following the accident is continuing.

Carrying more than 160 passengers as well as commodities from Niger state to Kebbi, the ship capsized due to the excessive load.

On May 7, some 30 people lost their lives in Niger state when a passenger boat broke in two and sank after hitting a stump.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Niger Nigeria May From

Recent Stories

One Out of Every Two Smartphones Will Support 5G b ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Pre-bookings for HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i N ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS, CMH Medical College ink MoU for academic, re ..

9 minutes ago

PM says killing of Muslim family in Canada is cond ..

10 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Represen ..

12 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.