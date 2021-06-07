UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Nigerian Boat Accident Rises To 97: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97: official

LAGOS, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll from a recent boat accident in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi has risen to 97, with no more hope for survivors, an official said late on Sunday.

Babale Umar-Yauri, secretary of the Kebbi state government, said search and rescue operation teams have so far retrieved 97 bodies from the boat mishap on May 26.

"The bodies had been buried while 22 people were rescued," Umar-Yauri said.

The boat was believed to be overloaded with passengers who were on their way to a market in Kebbi from a village in neighboring Niger state on May 26.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather and faulty operations.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

