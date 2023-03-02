UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Northern Greece Train Accident Climbs To 42

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Death toll in northern Greece train accident climbs to 42

TEMPI / ATHENS , Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The death toll in late Tuesday's northern Greece train crash has climbed to 42, with at least 15 people still missing, state media said on Thursday.

Rescue workers, including firefighters, are searching for survivors after passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train in the town of Tempi, near the city of Larissa, causing the front carriages to derail and burst into flames.

At least 72 injured passengers were hospitalized, with 15 of them having been discharged, according to public broadcaster ERT.

The victims include nine railway employees and university students returning to school in the northern port city of Thessaloniki from Larissa and Athens.

Psychologists were also sent to the Larissa General Hospital to provide support to the families of the victims and passengers.

Nikos Sguris, one of the rescuers, told Anadolu that the trains collided as both were moving at high speed, and the fire was further fueled by cooking oil stored in the restaurant area.

Vasilis Iliopoulos, another volunteer rescuer, said it is unlikely anyone will come out alive from wreckage of the collision.

- Türkiye offers condolences Neighboring Türkiye offered condolences, expressing sorrow for the loss of life.

In a message to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "he is deeply saddened by the train crash, conveyed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the accident, and wished healing to the injured," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sorrow, saying: "We extend our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident as well as to the people and government of Greece and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also conveyed his condolences to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

