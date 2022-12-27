UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Philippine Floods Rises To 13, 23 Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Death toll in Philippine floods rises to 13, 23 missing

MANILA, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll from heavy rain and floods triggered by shear line in the Philippines has climbed to 13, said the government's disaster agency on Tuesday.

At least 23 others are still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in its latest report.

The NDRRMC has tallied three deaths in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, two in the central Philippines, and eight in the southern Philippines. The agency did not say the cause of death.

For the missing people, the agency said eight were in the Bicol region, 12 in the central Philippines, and three in the southern Philippines.

Six others were reported injured.

The agency added the flooding displaced almost 170,000 people in six regions across the archipelagic country. Over 45,000 evacuated people are now housed in at least 87 government shelters while the rest stayed with relatives.

The agency said that almost 534 houses were either totally or partially damaged by heavy rain and flooding. The floods have rendered at least 15 roads and three bridges impassable.

The national state weather bureau warned late Monday night that the shear line will bring "moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains" in the country and "flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely."

Related Topics

Injured Weather Philippines From Government Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

13 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

13 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.