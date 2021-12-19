Death toll in Philippines typhoon rises to 108: officials

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year rose to 108, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

The latest figure comes after Bohol provincial Governor Arthur Yap said the number of fatalities on the devastated island had reached 72.

That took the overall number of reported deaths to 108, according to official data.