Death Toll In Senegal Clashes Rises To Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Death toll in Senegal clashes rises to three

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Three people died during clashes Monday between Senegalese police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, the authorities said, raising the toll by two.

In a statement early Tuesday, the interior ministry said it had been "informed of the discovery of the bodies of two young people.

"One of them apparently died of knife wounds in a suburb of the capital Dakar, while the second was found in the southern city of Ziguinchor, it said, without giving further details.

The ministry did not directly attribute the latest deaths to the protests, but said it "strongly urges parents to prevent their children from taking part in violent demonstrations."

