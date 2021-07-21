Death toll in South Africa unrest rises to 276: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The recent unrest in South Africa has claimed 276 lives, the government said on Wednesday, raising the death toll from 215 announced earlier his week.

"Since the unrest, a total of 234 deaths as related to the unrest were reported in KwaZulu-Natal to date," a minister in the president's office, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said in a statement, adding that another 42 deaths were recorded in Gauteng province which includes Johannesburg.