UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Suspected Jihadist Attack On Mali Troops Rises To 9

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Death toll in suspected jihadist attack on Mali troops rises to 9

Bamako, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Nine troops were killed in central Mali early Wednesday when their base was attacked by suspected jihadists, security officials said, updating the death toll from four.

The position at Boni, in the Mopti region, was attacked at around 6 am by "heavily armed individuals in armoured vehicles," one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Vehicles Mali Mopti From

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

26 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

41 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

51 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

52 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.