Death toll jumps to 41 as landslides, floods hit northern India: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dehradun, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The death toll after landslides and flash floods triggered by days of heavy rain in northern India has jumped to 41 people after 30 lost their lives in the worst-hit district, officials said Tuesday.

"So far 30 people have been confirmed dead, while many people are still missing," senior civil officer Ashok Kumar Joshi from Nainital district in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand told AFP.

The latest deaths took the toll to 35 in the state on Tuesday after six died in similar incidents a day earlier.