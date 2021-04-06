UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Of Floods, Landslides In Indonesia Revised Down To 84

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Death toll of floods, landslides in Indonesia revised down to 84

JAKARTA, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The death toll of the floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara stood at 84 on Tuesday, with 103 people still missing, the country's disaster mitigation agency said.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the National Disaster Management Agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said at least 123 people were injured and 2,683 others were affected by the disaster.

Earlier, officials said 128 people were killed in the disaster with 72 others still missing.

Floods and landslides destroyed houses, public facilities, roads and bridges.

