UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Of Morocco Flood-hit Bus Rises To 17

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Death toll of Morocco flood-hit bus rises to 17

Rabat, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 17 people were killed in Morocco when flood waters overturned their bus in the kingdom's southeast, authorities said Monday.

Rescuers have been searching for bodies since the accident Sunday, when the bus flipped on a bridge in a valley near the city of Errachidia, authorities said.

They said a further 29 passengers, with various injuries but in "stable" condition, had been transferred to a hospital in Errachidia.

Rescue workers were continuing their search, after six dead passengers were initially found at the site and another 11 in the relief operation.

The bus driver, who had at first had been counted among the missing, turned up Monday at the hospital and was being treated under police guard ahead of questioning, local officials said.

Wounded passengers, interviewed by Medi1TV from their hospital beds, told of their ordeal.

"We were on the road when, all of a sudden, we were surrounded by water," a woman said, while another said: "The bus couldn't go forwards or backwards anymore, it just toppled over." Morocco has been hit by violent storms this summer, sparking flash flooding in its mountainous interior.

At the end of August, a flood hit a football pitch killing eight people in the southern region of Taroudant.

And in July, 15 people were killed in a landslide caused by flash floods on a road south of Marrakesh.

Floods are common in the North African country. In 2014, they killed around 50 people and caused considerable damage.

Related Topics

Football Accident Dead Police Flood Water Driver Road Marrakesh Morocco SITE July August Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

46 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets Iraqi Oil Minister

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADAC delegation

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Energy Minister

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.