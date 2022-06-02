UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Reaches 36 In Building Collapse In Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

TEHRAN,June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll in a 10-story commercial building collapse in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 36, semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a top provincial official as saying on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Khuzestan Province Governor Sadeq Khalilian said the number of the injured still stands at 37, most of whom have been released from the hospital.

He gave the assurance that the rescue work will continue until the last victim is recovered from the rubble.

On Sunday, the Iranian government announced nationwide mourning for the victims of the disaster.

The Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported that 10 people were arrested for the incident, in which the building's owner and contractor were killed.

