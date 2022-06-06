Death toll reaches 41 in building collapse in Iran

TEHRAN, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll in a building collapse in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 41 after recovering three new bodies from rubble, semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a senior local official as saying on Monday.

The Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Province Ehsan Abbaspour said to reporters that the evacuated bodies have been identified, and the rescue work will continue incessantly until the very last potential victim was pulled out from the rubble.

On May 29, the Iranian government announced nationwide mourning for the victims of the disaster.

The Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported that 10 people were arrested for the incident, in which the building's owner and contractor were killed.

On May 23, dozens also sustained injuries when parts of the 10-story commercial building, known as Metropol, crashed to the ground.

The under-construction building is on a crowded street in downtown Abadan, surrounded by commercial and medical complexes and offices.