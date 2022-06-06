UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Reaches 41 In Building Collapse In Iran

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Death toll reaches 41 in building collapse in Iran

TEHRAN, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll in a building collapse in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 41 after recovering three new bodies from rubble, semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a senior local official as saying on Monday.

The Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Province Ehsan Abbaspour said to reporters that the evacuated bodies have been identified, and the rescue work will continue incessantly until the very last potential victim was pulled out from the rubble.

On May 29, the Iranian government announced nationwide mourning for the victims of the disaster.

The Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported that 10 people were arrested for the incident, in which the building's owner and contractor were killed.

On May 23, dozens also sustained injuries when parts of the 10-story commercial building, known as Metropol, crashed to the ground.

The under-construction building is on a crowded street in downtown Abadan, surrounded by commercial and medical complexes and offices.

Related Topics

Governor Abadan May From Government

Recent Stories

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

32 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

47 minutes ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.