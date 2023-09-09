Open Menu

Death Toll Rises To 10 After North China Gas Leakage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Death toll rises to 10 after north China gas leakage

HOHHOT, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) --:The death toll of a Thursday gas spurt incident in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has climbed to 10, according to a local press briefing on Friday.

Three other workers who were injured have been stabilized and are now in safe conditions, Zhang Jianping, an official of the city's health commission, said at the conference.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, a high-pressure gas spurt occurred at a workshop in an industrial park in Hangjin Banner, causing multiple workers to fall from their elevated positions, according to the emergency management bureau of Ordos.

Shortly after the incident, local emergency management workers, firefighters and medical personnel joined the rescue operation.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

