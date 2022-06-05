UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 13 In India's Factory Boiler Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NEW DELHI,June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The death toll in the boiler blast in a chemical factory in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 13, officials said Sunday.

The blast took place Saturday at Dholana industrial area of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, about 86 km east of the Indian capital New Delhi.

"A total of 13 people have lost their lives so far in yesterday's blast," Medha Roopam, a senior local government official in Hapur, told media. "The forensic team has collected the samples and an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast is going on.

" According to reports, there were over 30 people in the affected area of the factory. The injured were undergoing treatment in the hospital, officials said.

Security cameras installed in the area captured the explosion. The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of factories located in the vicinity were damaged.

Officials said it took around three hours for fire tenders to douse the blaze

