Death Toll Rises To 17 In Western Georgia Landslide

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

TBILISI, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The death toll from a landslide in western Georgia has risen to 17 as of Sunday, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The ministry told local media that 17 bodies have been found by rescuers so far. Over 200 people have been transported to safety during the ongoing rescue operation.

Local reports estimated that the victim number could increase further as nearly 20 people remain missing after the landslide.

Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili, on Saturday, said dozens of heavy equipment e-ntered the rescue operations. Various state agencies coordinated the disaster relief works, said Azarashvili, adding "thousands of cubic meters of soil" in the area were "hindering the working process."Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signed a decree declaring Monday a day of mourning to honor the landslide victims.

