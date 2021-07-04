UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 29 In Philippine Military Plane Crash: Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Death toll rises to 29 in Philippine military plane crash: official

Cotabato, Philippines, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, officials said.

Another 17 on board the C-130 Hercules transport plane when it crashed while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province are still missing, Major General William Gonzales said in a statement.

"This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful," he said.

