Death toll rises to 29 in Philippine military plane crash: official

Cotabato, Philippines, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, officials said.

Another 17 on board the C-130 Hercules transport plane when it crashed while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province are still missing, Major General William Gonzales said in a statement.

"This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful," he said.