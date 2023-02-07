ANKARA, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) --:The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye has risen to 3,381, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said Tuesday.

At least 20,426 people were injured after the devastating earthquakes, which destroyed 5,775 buildings, the AFAD said.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.