Death Toll Rises To 36 After Landslides In Western Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Death toll rises to 36 after landslides in western Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:The death toll from landslides in western Indonesia's Natuna Regency rose to 36, disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) spokesman Abdul Muhari said on Sunday.

"We have recovered 36 bodies from the landslides.

Meanwhile, 18 missing people are still being searched for," Muhari said in a statement.

Triggered by continuous heavy rains, the landslides occurred on Monday afternoon. Three villages were reportedly buried with more than a thousand people taking temporary shelters afterwards.

Indonesia usually experiences a number of hydrometeorological disasters, such as heavy floods and landslides, during the rainy season.

