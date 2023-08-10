Death toll rises to 36 in wildfires in U.S. Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on Wednesday.

"As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire," Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening.