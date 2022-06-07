UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 43 From Bangladesh's Container Depot Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Death toll rises to 43 from Bangladesh's container depot fire

DHAKA ,June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Two more bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon from the site of a container depot fire on the outskirts of Bangladesh's seaport city Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of capital Dhaka, taking the death toll to 43.

Firefighters have brought the fire under control on Tuesday, almost three days after its breakout. The fire also injured hundreds of others.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariful islam, the commanding officer of the 18-Bir contingent of Bangladesh Army, told the press that they had managed to bring the fire under control.

"There is no risk of further explosion as firefighters have brought the blaze at the depot under control," he said, adding the firefighters had marked the hazardous area and were working to prevent further damage and contain further contamination.

The fire broke out from one of the containers loaded with chemicals at the private BM Container Depot, a Netherlands-Bangladesh joint venture on Saturday night, leading to multiple explosions in the container yard.

